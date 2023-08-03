 Bhopal: PWD E-in-C Appointed Superseding Four Officers
Bhopal: PWD E-in-C Appointed Superseding Four Officers

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 03, 2023, 01:59 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Public Works Department has appointed a superintending engineer as in charge engineer-in-chief superseding four officers. The in charge engineer-in-chief Narendra Kumar retired on July 31.

The department began to search for an engineer-in-chief in the past two days after Kumar’s application for extension of service had been rejected. RK Mehra is the senior-most officer in PWD.

After him, there are three officers GP Mehra, Deepak Asai and RK Bheel. Nevertheless, by superseding all the four officers, superintending engineer Shalig Ram Baghel was appointed in charge engineer-in-chief. Prior to this, Narendra Kumar, who was, although junior at that time, was posted at engineer-in-chief.

The same thing happened this time. A junior officer was appointed in charge engineer-in-chief, though there were four senior officers.

