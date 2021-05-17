Bhopal: Put corona awareness banners at mosques, says MP Waqf Board

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board has issued instructions to the management committees of mosques across the state to place corona awareness banners at the mosques.

The chief executive officer of the State Waqf Board, Jameel Khan, issued the instruction to the management committees of mosques on Monday. The Waqf Board has also sent the content and a model photograph of a banner to be placed in front of the mosques.

"The mosques that are run by management committees working under the Waqf Board and those that arenít have been asked to place corona awareness banners at the mosques," said State Waqf Board CEO Jameel Khan. This was one of the several initiatives taken by the State Waqf Board, he added. The banner has content in Urdu and Hindi that advocates following guidelines issued by the government.