Bhopal: Purpose Defeated, Car Dealers Encroach Service Lane, Cycle Track Turns Into Parking Lot

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Service lanes along the Hoshangabad Road and Smart City road, have been encroached for business purposes, while the cycle tracks there have now turned into a parking lot for two-wheelers- all at the cost of public convenience.

BMC has blamed traffic police for turning a blind eye to check the misuse of service lanes and cycle tracks. Complaints have been made to traffic police but nothing has been done to clear the encroachments.

New Colonies Welfare Association president Sunil Upadhayay said crore of Rupees was spent on the cycle track but the very purpose of the project stands defeated as it is now being used for parking two-wheelers. “The service road and cycle track are not being used for the intended purpose. Car dealers and those dealing in second-hand vehicles use the lane for parking their vehicles. Similarly, the cycle track is serving as a parking lot for bikes and scooters,” Upadhayay said.

In fact, BMC and traffic police officials are hands in glove with these companies as they have turned Nelson’s eye to the encroachments, he alleged.

Cops turning blind eye

BMC Zonal officer (ZO-13) Nilesh Shrivastava said, “Many times, we have written to traffic police about encroachments but they are not doing their duty. Private vehicles traders, especially second-hand car dealers, park vehicles on service lanes causing huge inconvenience to commuters. Similarly, bikes are parked on the cycle track. The service road and cycle track are being misused for business purposes, he added.

Traffic police will take action: Somvanshi

Traffic in-charge of Bhopal Shrut Kiriti Somvanshi said, “ Traffic teams handling traffic system in the areas have been instructed to look into the matter. Traffic police will take action on complaints of BMC officials. Private traders will not be allowed in any case to use service lanes for their business purposes. Similarly, cycle tracks will also be cleared from encroachers.”