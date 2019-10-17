Bhopal: Puppet show ‘Mohan Se Mahatma Tak’ shown

BHOPAL: A 60- minute puppet show- Mohan Se Mahatma Tak was held depicting the journey of Mahatma Gandhi from birth to death. Since India celebrated 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma, 150 puppets were used in the show.

It was part of the second-day of the five-day ‘Rashtriya Putul Samaroh’ at Tribal Museum on Thursday. The fest, centred on various styles of the art of puppetry being was organsied by the museum.

Directed by Mithilesh Dubey, the show was presented by Creative Puppet Theatre Trust, Varanasi beautifully in Chhad style, mesmerised the audience who were present in good numbers.

Various important incidents of Mahatma Gandhi right from childhood to the end exhibited in the play with help of glove and rod puppets set and stage properties. The dialogues, commentary were pre recorded along with befitting songs, score music and sound effects. It also highlighted that how Mohan build a strong character to become Mahatma.

A puppet show ‘Lav-Kush’ and ‘Allauddin’ in the Chhad style will be staged on Friday. Pradeepnath Tripathi from Lucknow will direct the show.