Bhopal: Punjab Police beat MP 4-1 in Obaidullah Khan Heritage Cup Hockey Tournament

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Punjab Police defeated MP Hockey on Tuesday, the second day of the eight-day Obaidullah Khan Heritage Cup Hockey Tournament, at Major Dhyanchand Stadium in the city on Tuesday.

Two matches were played on the second day. The first match was played between Punjab Police and MP Hockey. The second match was played between Indian Oil and CAG.

Punjab Police team managed to defeat MP Hockey team by 4-1, whereas the second game between Indian Oil and CAG ended in a draw with a score of 2-2.

Player of the match award was given to Balwinder Singh of Punjab Police team for the first match and Chandan Singh of CAG for second match of the day. The award was presented by Agam Jain ADC to the Governor.

On the third day of the tournament, two matches will be played on Wednesday. The first game on Wednesday will be between Central Secretariat and Army Eleven, which will be played in the afternoon. The second game would be played between MP Hockey Academy and Army Green.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 01:09 AM IST