Bhopal: Punjab defeat Karnataka by 6 wickets at National Wheelchair T10 Cricket Championship Day 2

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Punjab defeated Karnataka by six wickets on Saturday, the second day of Madhavrao Scindia National Wheelchair Cricket Championship being held at Roop Singh stadium in Gwalior.

The group B teams got into a neck-to-neck fight with Punjab emerging out as a winner in the league match, said founder of Madhya Pradesh Wheel Chair Cricket Team Jandel Singh Dhakad. Playing first, Karnataka put up a score of 96 runs with a loss of two wickets in the 10-over match.

Punjab, who had come to chase the score, bounced back after few misses to cross the target at a loss of four wickets. Earlier on the first day of tournament, Madhya Pradeshís wheelchair cricket team defeated Gujarat by a margin of 10 wickets in Group A league match.

Gujarat, which came to play first, set a target of 59. Madhya Pradesh, chasing the score, crossed the target without losing any wicket. The championship is being held under the aegis of Madhya Pradesh Wheelchair Association and Gwalior District Cricket Association.

Teams from eight states are taking part in the championship.