Bhopal: Pumped Storage Hydro Power project on anvil

Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh government is moving ahead in direction to produce as much as power by the use of new and renewable energy sources. It is going to come up with Pumped Storage Hydro Power project. Sites have been identified to establish units in the state.

Sources said that it was recently that new and renewable energy police was given new dimensions. Under this, state is focusing on Pump Storage Hydro Project. In this regard, 12 to 13 sites have been identified in Madhya Pradesh.

It was on Tuesday that Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, Energy Minister Hardeep Singh Dang, Principal Secretary to New and Renewable Energy Sanjay Dubey met Chief Minister at his residence and had a discussion on the new policy of new and renewable energy. Discussion also took place on Pump Storage Hydro Project, said sources.

The sources at New and Renewable Energy Department told Free Press that under Pumped Storage Hydro Power Project, two water reservoirs would be built. One will be at bottom level and second reservoir will be situated at higher altitude. During day time, water from bottom reservoir will be pumped to the reservoir situated at higher altitude. Solar energy will be used to supply power to the pumps. Later in the night, on need, water of reservoir situated at high altitude will be released which will fall on the turbine and this will generate power. Notably, during the night, rates of electricity remain high.

Sources added that government would provide suitable site to the developers on the basis of certain conditions.

Principal Secretary to New and Renewable Energy Sanjay Dubey told Free Press that Madhya Pradesh had second highest potential in country for Pumped Storage Hydro Power Projects. These projects are required to take care of variability of hydro project.