Bhopal: Pujaris clad in dhotis rock Sanskrit version of cricket in Madhya Pradesh capital

Bhopal: The gentlemen’s game has found its Sanskrit edition in the state capital. Dhoti-clad batsmen hitting ‘kandukas’ with their ‘pattas’ amid a Sanskrit commentary was a scene to admire at the Ankur Sports Complex on Sunday morning.

The players had ‘tilaks’ on their foreheads and rudraksh malas around their necks. The event was a three-day Marashi Cup Cricket Tournament, organized on the occasion of the 104th birth anniversary of Maharshi Mahesh Yogi.

The players were either pujaris and pandits or Sanskrit students.

As the commentators, Devendra Dubey, Raman Mishra and Ankur Pandey went, “Chaturdhanakankah, Shaddhavanankah Labdhah (fours and sixes),” the stadium cheered at its loudest. The players in the field were seen conversing in Sanskrit, too. The matches began with a Sanskrit verse.