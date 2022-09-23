Bhopal: Public satisfaction must in implementation of govt schemes, says chief minister Shivraj Singh

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during launch of Ladli Laxmi Scheme-2, at Lal Parade ground in Bhopal, Sunday, | FP File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in Dindori on Friday public satisfaction should be the actual outcome of implementation of the state government schemes, as per officials.

“People should get satisfaction from the work. Those who do excellent work will be rewarded and action will be taken against those who are negligent,” said the CM.

He ordered suspension of district supply officer TR Ahirwar for slow progress in providing benefits to beneficiaries in Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. He also instructed officials to inquire into working of gas agencies in regard with the scheme in Dindori district.

CM was addressing a gathering at Mukhya Mantri Janseva camp at Jogi Tikriya village in Dindori district on Friday.

Union minister of state for steel and rural development Faggan Singh Kulaste, MLAs, public representatives, officers and a good number of villagers were present on the occasion.

CM said construction work of four lane road from Jabalpur to Amarkantak would be completed at a cost of Rs 400 crore. The construction of Dindori to Shahdol road will also be completed while ensuring quality.

He talked about beautifying the ghats of river Narmada in Jogi Tikriya. By beautifying the ghats of the Narmada river, it will be convenient for the devotees to visit and take bath in the Narmada river, he said.

CM said that Mukhya Mantri Janseva Abhiyan would continue till October 31. Under the campaign, village panchayat wise camps are being organized to provide government scheme benefits to the beneficiaries. After selecting the beneficiaries in the camp, they are being benefited from the schemes of the Central and State Governments.

CM said under Jal Jeevan Mission, drinking water would be provided from door to door. Due to this rural households would not have to face the problem of drinking water. The problem of walking long distances for water will be solved.

He instructed officials to complete the works of 351 tap water schemes running in the district under the mission.

He said the public would also monitor the work of the mission. If not satisfied with the construction works, people should file a complaint on CM Helpline 181.