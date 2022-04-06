Bhopal: Public-private ownership converts anganwadi into playschool

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Under Adopt an Anganwadi drive, anganwadi centre no 633 and 488 here, which have been adopted by Pratibha Foundation, was inaugurated on Tuesday.

It was inaugurated by SDM Govindpura Manoj Verma, Pratibha Choukse, director, LNCT and assistant director, women and child development, Ram Gopal Yadav.

Facilities of drinking water, water tank with tap connection, wash area for cleaning utensils, shoe rack, chairs, toy bank for children, library, wall of goodness for children and elders, clothes and ID cards for children have been made available.

Discussions were also held with the parents of children. As per records, 75 to 80 children attend the two anganwadis daily. At the function, water bottles were distributed to children by Kriyaansh Sanstha.

SDM Govindpura Manoj Verma interacted with mothers and encouraged them to participate in activities of anganwadi.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 12:33 AM IST