Bhopal: Public hospitals a dumping ground for Covid patients

BHOPAL: Public hospitals have simply become a dumping place for Covid patients and nothing else as hardly any team of doctors visits these centres to take stock of their health. No care of patients is taken at the public hospitals.
It is a general complaint of all Covid patients that doctors do not even visit to measure their oxygen level and temperature. If any patient does not get proper oxygen supply, it may lead to a mishap at any moment.
Recently, at AIIMS, a patient was given an empty oxygen cylinderówhich stemmed from sheer confusion. His family members raised a hue and cry over the incident. Similarly, at JP Hospital, several patients died due to disruption in the oxygen supply. At Hamidia Hospital, a patient died after the ventilator broke down.
However, doctors said that, although it was a general feeling among the patients that public hospitals were dumping grounds for them, it was also true that they were given oxygen, which was important. Second, taking stock of a patientís health is a normal and routine process, the results of which the paramedical staff and junior doctors pass on to the senior consultants. So, the senior consultants get all the details of each and every patient even if they do not make the rounds of the wards.
No need for panic
Patients shouldn't compare public hospitals and private hospitals. In the public hospitals, even the nurses are trained, while, in private hospitals, BMS and homoeopathy institute staff work as paramedical staff who are all in all there and even administer injections to the patients. So, patients should not panic while being treated at public hospitals.Laxminarain Sharma, general secretary, Swasthya Employees' Union
Unnecessary fuss
Patients shouldn't create unnecessary fuss and they shouldnít be under tension. If they're admitted to public hospitals, they should remain tension-free as senior consultants always monitor their health condition. So, patients in public hospitals should cooperate with the doctors and theyíll get proper treatment free of cost. Senior consultants, junior doctors, paramedical staff- all work for their well being. They shouldnít think that they're simply dumped there on oxygen beds.Dr AK Shrivastava, medical superintendent, TB Hospital
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)