Bhopal: Public hospitals a dumping ground for Covid patients

BHOPAL: Public hospitals have simply become a dumping place for Covid patients and nothing else as hardly any team of doctors visits these centres to take stock of their health. No care of patients is taken at the public hospitals.

It is a general complaint of all Covid patients that doctors do not even visit to measure their oxygen level and temperature. If any patient does not get proper oxygen supply, it may lead to a mishap at any moment.

Recently, at AIIMS, a patient was given an empty oxygen cylinderówhich stemmed from sheer confusion. His family members raised a hue and cry over the incident. Similarly, at JP Hospital, several patients died due to disruption in the oxygen supply. At Hamidia Hospital, a patient died after the ventilator broke down.