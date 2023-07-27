Bhopal: Public Display Of Tortoise Lands Café Owner In Soup

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Forest team has arrested a café owner for putting a tortoise of schedule 1 category on public display at his outlet in Bairagarh on Wednesday. The team seized Flap Shell Tortoise from the café owned by Jai Kumar Sabnani. A forest officer said the accused has been booked for illegal possession of the tortoise, and poaching. The minimum sentence for being in possession of schedule 1 category creature is three years and can be extended maximum up to seven years. Accused will be produced before the court on Thursday.

Read Also Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: MP CM Chouhan Pays Tribute To Martyrs At Shaurya Smarak In Bhopal

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)