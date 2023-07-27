 Bhopal: Public Display Of Tortoise Lands Café Owner In Soup
The team seized Flap Shell Tortoise from the café owned by Jai Kumar Sabnani.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, July 27, 2023, 12:16 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Forest team has arrested a café owner for putting a tortoise of schedule 1 category on public display at his outlet in Bairagarh on Wednesday. The team seized Flap Shell Tortoise from the café owned by Jai Kumar Sabnani. A forest officer said the accused has been booked for illegal possession of the tortoise, and poaching. The minimum sentence for being in possession of schedule 1 category creature is three years and can be extended maximum up to seven years. Accused will be produced before the court on Thursday. 

