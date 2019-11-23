Bhopal: PSC selected asst professors candidates’ Save Constitution rally from tomorrow

BHOPAL: The MPPSC (MP Public Service Commission) selected assistant professors, waiting for their appointment letters have decided to take out ‘Save Constitution’ rally from November 24.

The selected candidates have been waiting for their appointment letters for about 15 months and had met CM Kamal Nath and Higher Education Minister Jitu Patwari several times to press their demand.

Recent meeting with the higher education minister proved disappointing and the selected candidates have started losing hope in minister’s commitment.

“We got a positive assurance from the CM when we met him on November 12. Despite that higher education minister is dilly-dallying the issue,” said Prakash Khatarkar, president of PSC Selected Assistant Professors Association.

Meanwhile a delegation of the PSC selected assistant professors met with the higher education again on Thursday but it is said that the minister told them clearly that he has to take care of the guest faculty as well.

State secretary of the association, Hitesh Vani said that ‘Save Constitution’ rally will start from birthplace of Dr Ambedkar- Mhow on November 24. The rally will proceed to Rau- constituency of higher education minister. Selected candidates will also tonsure their heads as mark of protest at these places.

The rally will reach Indore and mark protest at the PSC headquarters as well. From Indore the rally will proceed to Bhopal. ‘About 2000 selected candidates belong to reserve category therefore we have the support of AJAKS and other organizations besides several Congress MLAs,’ said Vani.

The rally is expected to reach Bhopal on November 29 where selected assistant professors, sports officers and librarians will stage a dharna that will convert into hunger strike. The hunger strike will continue till the appointment letters are released.