Bhopal: PSBs' merger sans clarity dazes customers

BHOPAL: Account holders of Public Sector Banks (PSBs) seem to be agitated by the proposal of merging PSB’s with other banks. They apprehend that this may cause problems.

According to denizens, lesser number of banks may decrease competition among them but would increase poor customer service.

Citizens have raised concern over issue like; their account numbers and the IFS codes may change, they would have to get the details updated with their employers etc. and their ATM-cum-debit cards may be rendered useless. There is no clarity, only confusion, they said. The bankers, however, insist that the customers would face no problems.

Free Press visited some branches of the banks, which are proposed to be merged with other larger banks, in the city on Saturday to talk to the customers and the bankers. Excerpts:

By SMITA