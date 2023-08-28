Bhopal: PSB To Open 10 More Branches In State | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Punjab and Sindh Bank (PSB) will open 10 more branches in Madhya Pradesh. Currently, it has 56 branches in MP-CG and 43 of them are in Madhya Pradesh.

General manager (field) Pravin Kumar Mongia and zonal manger AN Singh stated this while inaugurating new branch in Shahpura on Sunday. They said, “Bank has 36 ATMs in the state and 10 more will be added in it.”

They said, “Bank has distributed over Rs 150 crore from April to August 25 this year.

Credit deposit (CD) ratio of the bank is 53% and net NPA is 1.84% and gross NPA is 6.8%” Bank has distributed Rs 182 crore in agriculture, Rs 733 crore in MSME sector, Rs 400 crore in retail, they added.

