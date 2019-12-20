Bhopal: Protests against CAA sends MP govt into tizzy

BHOPAL: The fire that Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has set off across the country has begun to singe the state, too.

Consequently, the protests launched in the state sent the government, the district administration and the police into a tizzy.

The officials fear that the law and order situation may be disturbed in any time because of the protests.

The administration may have imposed ban orders in the state, but it has failed to stop the protests.

Taking part in the agitation by many Congress leaders was stated to be the reason behind the protests’ showing no signs of abetting.

Although there is pressure from the party high command that the Congress should join these protests, the state government is trying to keep away from it.

The presence of the Congress leaders in the protests has increased after a senior leader of the party Digvijaya Singh took part in one of the agitations.

The district administration and the police are worried after violence broke out in Jabalpur.

According to sources, the ministers are being sent to their home districts to tell the people to maintain peace during agitation.

The Congress leaders are also being told that they should not let any incident of violence take place across the state.