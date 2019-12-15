Bhopal: Protesting women guest scholars fall ill

BHOPAL: Several protesting women guest scholars fell ill on Sunday and were taken to the hospital. Guest Scholar Association has been protesting for past five days.

Spokesperson of association, Mansoor Ali said that hundreds of guest scholars came here marching on foot from Chhindwara. Several men and women had lost weight and are now falling sick. “We all are protesting here in open facing chilly winds and cold night temperature because of which several have fallen sick,” said Ali.

These guest scholars were denied permission from district administration to continue with their protest but they haven’t vacated the Shahjehani Park yet. “We are left with no option than to get arrested and go to jail,” said president of the association Devraj Singh.

Higher education department has issued appointment letters of about 1,800 assistant professors rendering same number of guest scholars out of work.

CM Kamal Nath and higher education minister Jitu Patwari had said that PSC selected candidates will be given appointment but guest scholars will not be removed.

Convener of association, Surjit Bhadauria said that CM and Higher education minister have started giving appointments to the PSC selected but haven’t issued any orders for the guest scholars.

Guest scholars also played flute in front of a buffalo – characterising a common Hindi saying- bhains ke aage bin bajana- on Sunday as a mark of protest.