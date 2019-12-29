Bhopal: Protesting guest scholars to reach out to Rahul to remind his promise

BHOPAL: Protesting guest scholars have decided to reach out to AICC former president Rahul Gandhi to press for their demands, after being dejected with attitude of state government.

President of Guest Scholars Association, Devraj Singh said that considering the lackluster response of the state government a delegation of guest scholars will be going to Delhi very soon and meet seek appointment from Rahul Gandhi.

“Our delegation has sought time from Rahul Gandhi. They will remind him of his promise that he made here in our presence. We will also ask him to ask MP government to fulfill the promise,” said Singh.

The protest of guest scholars is continuing in Shahjehani Park braving biting cold. Large number of female members and children also present in the park.

Spokesperson of association, Mansoor Ali said that despite clear instruction from the CM, department of higher education and his officials are not issuing orders in favour of guest scholars. ‘This is very clear that we are not going to leave this venue till our demands are met,’ said Ali.

Guest scholars claim that are getting support from every quarter of the society. Several MLAs from the Congress, BJP, BSP have visited them and expressed their support for them. However, none of them had been successful in mediating to end the existing imbroglio.

The permission for protest at Shahjehani park has expired and administration hasn’t agreed to extend the permission. Guest scholars now fear that administration could use this as an excuse to disperse the protesting scholars.