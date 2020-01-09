Bhopal: Protest against CAA-NRC at Iqbal Maidan continues

BHOPAL: ‘Kagaz Nahin Dikhayegein’ (We won’t show the documents) was the title of a street play enacted at the ongoing protest against Citizenship Amendment Act-National Register of Citizens (CAA-NRC) at the Iqbal Maidan here on Thursday. The protest is continuing for the past more than a fortnight.

The play was presented by the Parinda Group which urged the people to take a resolve to boycott the NRC exercise and refuse to produce any documents to prove their citizenship. The play was followed by the presentation of revolutionary songs by young artistes, including ‘Hum dekhegein’ by Faiz Ahmed Faiz, ‘Hille le jhakjhor duniya’ by Gorakh Pandey and ‘Ho chuki hai peer parvat see pighalnee chahiye’ by Dushyant Kumar.

S Sasikanth Senthil, a 2009 batch IAS officer of the Karnataka cadre, who had resigned from the service in protest against the clampdown in Kashmir and the lack of rational debate in the country in September last year, said that the CAA and the NRC were parts of the sinister political agenda of the ruling BJP government.

He said that the twin measures were anti-Constitutional and anti-people and should be scrapped forthwith. Senthil said that the people had risen to oppose the moves and that was true of all parts of the country. “This is battle between the people and the powers-that-be and it is certain that the people will ultimately emerge as victors in this battle,” he said.