Bhopal: Proposed ‘Kisan Satyagraha’ fizzles out, police stop farmers from entering city

BHOPAL: The police and the district administration blocked the indefinite Kisan Satyagrah, scheduled to be launched at Neelam Park from Wednesday- the Farmers’ Day.
The Sayunkt Kisan Morcha had planned the Satyagraha’ at the state capital in support of the ongoing farmers’ protest at the Delhi state borders for almost a month. The police booked the leaders of the Morcha on Tuesday night.
The former district Congress president (rural) Avnish Bhargava informed that the leaders of the Morcha Irfan Jafri, Vijay Kumar and others were called to the police control room on Tuesday night for the discussion. However, they were not permitted to leave after the discussion concluded and were detained.
As per the schedule, the farmers from the adjoining districts were to gather at Neelam Park for the Satyagrah on Wednesday morning, however, the police stopped the farmers at the district borders and made them sit at the police stations.
Even a few farmers who managed to reach the venue were detained and sent to Old Jail. Later they were released on the bail. The police crime branch in a statement confirmed that six people were arrested and later released on bail. However, SHO Jahangirabad Virendra Singh Chouhan denied the morcha’s claim stating that ‘there was no farmers’ demonstration planned at Neelam Park and the police did not arrest anyone’.
Bhargava said that the police and the administration did not let them celebrate the Farmers’ Day.
Earlier on Tuesday, the leader of Morcha Vijay Kumar informed that that the farmers from Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Hosangabad, Sagar, Betul and from other places would gather in the state capital to launch their Satyagrah against the three agriculture laws and also against the hike in Electricity charges. He added that these bills are in favour of corporate companies, these bills will not help the marginal farmers from extortion of the corporate companies.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)