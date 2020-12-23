Bhopal: Proposed ‘Kisan Satyagraha’ fizzles out, police stop farmers from entering city

BHOPAL: The police and the district administration blocked the indefinite Kisan Satyagrah, scheduled to be launched at Neelam Park from Wednesday- the Farmers’ Day.

The Sayunkt Kisan Morcha had planned the Satyagraha’ at the state capital in support of the ongoing farmers’ protest at the Delhi state borders for almost a month. The police booked the leaders of the Morcha on Tuesday night.

The former district Congress president (rural) Avnish Bhargava informed that the leaders of the Morcha Irfan Jafri, Vijay Kumar and others were called to the police control room on Tuesday night for the discussion. However, they were not permitted to leave after the discussion concluded and were detained.

As per the schedule, the farmers from the adjoining districts were to gather at Neelam Park for the Satyagrah on Wednesday morning, however, the police stopped the farmers at the district borders and made them sit at the police stations.