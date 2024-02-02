Bhopal: Proposal For New Biosphere Reserve To Be Sent To Centre Soon

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After receiving the in-principle approval and suggestions from forest department and MAP committee to develop a new Biosphere Reserve, Environmental Planning and Coordination Organisation is gearing up to send the proposal to the Centre. The Biosphere Reserve will come up in Pench and Kanha.

“We have received in-principle approval from forest and map committee. Their suggestions have been incorporated in the proposal, which is likely to be forwarded to Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change by February end,” said an official associated with the project.

If cleared, it will be the fourth Biosphere Reserve in the state. Biosphere reserve has already been developed in Pachmarhi, Achanakmar (Amarkantak) and Panna. They have been included in World Network of Biosphere Reserve of UNESCO.

India has 18 Biosphere Reserves including three in Madhya Pradesh.

Sources in EPCO said there was inordinate delay in sending the proposal on new biosphere reserve to the Centre. One of them was fire at Satpura Bhawan last year. The fire had engulfed documents related to project.

Biosphere Reserve

It is an international designation by UNESCO for representative parts of natural and cultural landscapes extending over large area of territorial or coastal cum marine ecosystems or a combination thereof. Biosphere Reserve deals with one of the most important questions of reconciling the conservation of biodiversity, the quest for economic and social development and maintenance of associated cultural values.