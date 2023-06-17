Bhopal: Property Rates Boom In City

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There is boom in rates of plots and constructed buildings in Bhopal after legalisation of colonies and introduction of Master Plan draft 2031. Property rates have increased by 20% to 35% while plots’ rates have increased up to 60% specially in recently legalised colonies.

About 238 colonies have been legalised in state capital. With legalisation, it has become easy to procure bank loan for construction of houses. Master plan has proposed roads in different areas and development plans. This too has led to rise in property rates.

CREDAI spokesman Manoj Meek said, “Rise in property and plots rate is because of legalising colonies and introduction of master plan in Bhopal. Earlier, floor area ratio (FAR) was 1.25 but in master plan 2031, the base FAR is 0.25. It will increase construction cost. Construction material has become costly. So, purchasing home has become costly in Bhopal.”

New colonies welfare association president Sunil Upadhyaya said, “With proposals of master plan for roads and development, the cost of properties has spiked in state capital. Similarly, plots’ rates increased unexpectedly specially in those colonies, which have been legalised recently.”