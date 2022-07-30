Bhopal: ‘Promote financial inclusiveness among the masses’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): General Manager, Reserve Bank of India, Bhopal, Hemant Kumar Soni stressed on strengthening rural and semi-urban towns and cities by training the locals. This will result in generating income-saving-investment and strengthening the Indian economy at the grassroots levels, said Soni while speaking in a conference on the theme ‘Resurging Indian Economy by 2030: Transcending Management Practices’.

The BSSS Institute of Advanced Studies hosted the two-day event in hybrid mode which concluded on Friday. Soni, who was chief guest on the inaugural day, spoke on the banking intricacies, norms, policies, schemes and thrust of RBI to promote financial inclusiveness among the masses. He stressed on promoting financial awareness to propagate financial inclusiveness through such platforms.

The conference patron and executive director of BSSSIAS Fr. John P J talked about the prevailing economic conditions of the neighbouring nations and the strategies to be adopted by India to beat the global economic slowdown.

On valedictory function, chief guest C S Verma (Assistant Director, CRO AICTE, Bhopal) who highlighted the key points of NEP and propagated the relevance of ethical research in academics to improve quality of content delivery in higher education institutions.

Verma also affirmed that despite turbulence in the neighbouring countries, India has been on a growth trajectory which has increased the expectation of the people that India will become the next powerhouse within three to four years. And to achieve this goal India needs to adopt various developmental strategies which should aim to balance the three pillars of the society i.e., economic development, social security and environmental sustainability, he added.