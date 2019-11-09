Bhopal: Prohibitory order to remain effective till Nov 30 in state capital

BHOPAL: Prohibitory order will remain effective till November 30 in the state capital. Similarly, sale of acid will remain banned till November 30 in Bhopal. Collector Tarun Pithode cancelled staging dharna and demonstration and taking out rallies and procession from immediate effect.

Similarly, organisation of public function has been banned from immediate effect on Saturday. All ADMs and SDMs have been conveyed the message for compliance in their respective zones and jurisdictions.

Collector, in his order, said that prohibitory order has been imposed to maintain law and order in the wake of Supreme Court (SC)’s Ayodhya title suit verdict. Order will not be effective on family members, marriage function, barat, funeral procession, government offices, hospitals, educational institutes, hotels, shops, industries and PSUs.

As per the order, five or more than five people will not be allowed to assemble. People will not be allowed to stage picketing, dharna and taking out rallies and procession. No one will be allowed to venture out with lathis, flags, arms etc. action will be taken out against violation.