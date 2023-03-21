Bhopal: Programmes aplenty to mark 3 years of Shivraj government

FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Various programmes will be organised in the state from March 23-the day Shivraj Singh Chouhan government is completing its three years of the fourth term. All ministers have been asked to remain present in the programmes to be held in different districts.

Giving details of the programme, Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra said that on March 23, Youth ‘Mahapanchayat’ will be held in Bhopal. March 24 will be observed as Employment Day and the CM will address the programme from Neemuch. Ministers will attend both the programmes either at the local or district level.

On March 25 and 26, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda are arriving in the state. On March 27, Rs 572 crore subsidy under MSME will be transferred to the accounts (of beneficiaries).

On April 3, Bhu Adikar Diwas will be observed. On this day, the CM will remain present in Betul while ministers will be in separate districts. On April 4, Ladli Behana Programme will be held and the CM will be present in Khandwa and ministers will be present in districts.

April 5 will be celebrated as Tendu Patta Bonus Vitran Diwas. On April 6, BJP Foundation Day will be celebrated. On the same day, health institutions will be upgraded. On April 7, two big schemes will be dedicated. The CM will be present at one, while ministers will be present in other districts.

On April 8, ‘Prabudhjan Charcha’ will be organised in all 52 districts of the state. On April 9 Kisan Sammelan will be organised and two major irrigation schemes will be dedicated. On April 10, programmes will be organised to mark Bhu Adikar Diwas. Chaitra Navratri is beginning from Wednesday and hence, Ladli Behana programmes will be held in panchayats and the schemes will be popularised through various means.

On Tuesday evening, BJP MLA squad meeting was held at CM House. The aforesaid programmes remained the core point of discussion. Ministers and MLAs were asked to remain present in all the programmes and ensure that they are held with pomp and gaiety.

Read Also Bhopal Municipal Corporation mayor announces budget of Rs 3306 crore, fiscal deficit at Rs 82 crore