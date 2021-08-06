Bhopal: Prof Shamika from Brookings Institution meets chief minister

BHOPAL: Prof Shamika Ravi, renowned economist and Director (Research) of Brookings Institution Washington's India Centre, New Delhi, called on Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Mantralaya on Friday.

Prof Shamika Ravi is in state capital for a lecture at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis. The vice chairman of Institute, Prof Sachin Chaturvedi was present on the occasion. Ravi has also been a member of Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council.

Welcoming Prof Shamika Ravi to the capital, Chouhan told her about the steps taken in the field of good governance in Madhya Pradesh. Chouhan said work has been done continuously to provide services to people and to ease procedures in the administrative system.

Due to this, citizens have started getting better facilities. CM informed about the damage caused due to recent excessive rain and floods in some districts of the state and the relief efforts of the state government.