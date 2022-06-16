Bhopal: ‘Prof Gopichand Narang’s demise great loss to Urdu, Hindi literature’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Urdu Academy organised a condolence meet to pay tributes to Gopichand Narang , who passed away on June 15. Narang was a theorist, literary critic, and scholar who wrote in Urdu and English. His Urdu literary criticism incorporated a range of modern theoretical frameworks including stylistics, structuralism, post-structuralism, and Eastern poetics.

Poet Zafar Sahbai said that Prof Narang introduced Urdu criticism to new subjects. Senior poet Iqbal Masood said that he always used to encourage young writers.

Despite his mother tongue being Saraiki, he used to speak Urdu in such a way that the great speakers of the language could not speak. Malik Naved said “We should follow the literary path created by him and it will be a real tribute to him.”

Director Urdu Akademi Nusarat Mehdi and Nafisa Sultana Ana also expressed their views.Qamar Ali Shah, Sajid Premi, Mubarak Shaheen, Tasneem Raja, Ehsan Azmi, Siddiq Ahmed, Shoaib Ali were present in the meet. Rizwa Farooqui conducted the programme.