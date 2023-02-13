Bhopal: Process on to legalise 320 colonies in city, says Minister

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Urban Development Minister Bhupendra Singh said the process to legalise 320 illegal colonies of Bhopal was underway. After this, residents of these colonies would be able to get bank loan. He was speaking after starting Vikas Yatra in Indira Nagar of ward number 14 in Bhopal on Sunday morning. He said Vikas Yatra was an innovative move of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. “At present, over 7,000 people are getting benefits under different schemes in ward number 14,” he added. He further said, “Now in cities, slums are not visible but pucca houses are seen.” As many as 9.50 lakh houses are being built under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

In next one-and-a- half years, there will be no poor person who will not have pucca house. From this month, campaign will be held to provide free residential land pattas. Suraj Colonies will be constructed on 23,000 acres of land freed from encroachers. The minister laid the foundation stones of different development projects worth Rs 4.35 crore in ward number 8, 9, 11, 13, 15 and 21 of Tilajamalpura locality. Mayor Malti Rai, State BJP vice-president and ex-mayor Alok Sharma, municipal commissioner KVS Chaudhary were present.

