 Bhopal: Probe Panel Inspects Gutted Floors, Records Statements
Bhopal: Probe Panel Inspects Gutted Floors, Records Statements

Smoke was billowing from a portion of the sixth floor even as the members were examining the fire gutted building.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 12:51 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A day after a massive fire at Satpura Bhawan, a key state government building, the members of the probe committee examined the affected floors and took stock of the damages on Tuesday.

Smoke was billowing from a portion of the sixth floor even as the members were examining the fire gutted building. The committee has to prepare a report within three days and submit it to the state government. Prima facie, short-circuit in the air-conditioning unit caused the fire in Satpura Bhawan damaging assets and thousands of files and records.

The probe committee members including additional chief secretary home Rajesh Rajora, principal secretary urban development depart Neeraj Mandloi vitied Satpura Bhawan and inspected the damages caused by fire that engulfed the building on Monday. The fire incident occurred on the third floor of the building and later it spread up to the sixth floor of the building on Monday

Speaking to Free Press while coming out of the Satpura Bhawan, Rajora said the experts of electrical safety, E&M of PWD and forensic sciences lab have taken the samples from 4th, 5th and 6th floors. The building will be inspected on Wednesday also.

The members, however, refused to divulge details about the reasons behind the incident stating that a probe is underway and information will be shared after the conclusion of the probe. The committee also recorded the statements of officials. The statements of around 20 other officials will be taken on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Fire Officer of Bhopal Municipal Corporation Sajid Khan said to Free Press that firefighters battled throughout the night and it was only during morning hours that fire could be controlled.

