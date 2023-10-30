Bhopal: Priyanka To Visit Indore, Rewa, Nadda To Address Rallies In Vindhya

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has begun to campaign for the party since the election was declared in the state. Her next schedule for electioneering has been fixed. She will trip to the state on November 8 and 9, and address a road show in Rewa.

BJP’s national president JP Nadda will also visit Rewa on November 3 when he will address several rallies there. Prime Minister Narendra Modi may visit the state on November 5 and address a public meeting either in Dhar or in Ratlam. The senior leaders of the Congress and the BJP, like UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister Smriti Irani and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge may visit the state.

