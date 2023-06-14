Bhopal: Priyanka May Take Command Electioneering in MP, CG

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra may pay more attention to Madhya Pradesh.

This speculation has been rife since she sounded the poll bugle from Jabalpur district of the state on Monday.

She may get the charge of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh where assembly elections will be held by year-end.

Keeping in mind the assembly elections in four states, the Congress high command is distributing responsibilities among the party leaders.

Priyanka may be asked to focus on Madhya Pradesh. She took part in Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra from the state, which was part of the party’s election strategy.

The MP Congress Committee wants Priyanka to spend more time in electioneering in MP.

Encouraged by the victory in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka, the Congress wants Priyanka to take over the command of poll campaigning in MP.

The Congress has the feedback that the party got the advantage of electioneering by her in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh.

For the Congress, the assembly elections in three states before the Lok Sabha elections are very important.

For the upcoming election, the Bharatiya Janata Party has turned its focus on women voters and launched Ladli behna Yojna for them.

To counter this move, the Congress may put up Priyanka’s face and publicise Nari Samman Yojna that the party has recently launched to woo women voters.

Priyanka has so far kept away from the elections in Madhya Pradesh.

After the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, it came to light that the state party leaders were unhappy with Kamal Nath. According to sources in the party, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka are no longer angry with Nath.

Read Also Bhopal Satpura Fire: Congress Alleges BJP Govt Trying To Hide Series Of Scams