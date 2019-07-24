Bhopal: Private Universities are run for profit; Kamal Nath

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Kamal Nath, speaking during a debate on bill on Chhindwara University in the House, said private universities are run for profit and efforts to set up more government universities should be made. The bill was passed unanimously in the House.

Ex-minister Gaurishankar Bisen demanded to include Chhindwara, Balaghat, Seoni and Narsinghpur in Chhindwara University.

Leader of opposition Gopal Bhargava raised the issue of students going to Chhatarpur as Sagar University being a central university. Bhargava demanded opening of a new university in Sagar. Nath assured to consider his demand.

Nath said it is the need of the hour to start new universities. Nath said the awareness in students has risen and under this scenario, new universities must be set up. He said we may face problems in the coming time if we do not take timely action.