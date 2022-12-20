Bhopal: Private Universities Amendment Bill passed, three more to come up

Higher education minster Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The police from four states are conducting raids at various places in Madhya Pradesh to inquire into the PhD degrees being sold by private universities and into the complaints that four-year courses are completed in one month, said Congress MLA Kunal Choudhary in the House on Tuesday.

Higher education minister Mohan Yadav presented the Private Universities Amendment Bill to induct three more private universities in the state. After the amendment, Azim Premji University will be set up in Bhopal.

Choudhary also said that the private universities were selling degrees for money and that when the Congress was in power, it proposed setting up Azim Premji University. Yadav said one of the universities would be set up in Khargone.

