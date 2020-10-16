Bhopal: Private school to go on hunger strike on October 22

Private School threatened to go on hunger strike on October 22 if their demands were not met by the state government. The association will intensify the stir and take to streets if the government failed to pay heed to their demands, said association officials.

“Private school owners are facing a lot of challenges due to corona lockdown and other restrictions but the government is not paying heed to their issues,” said Ajit Singh, state president of the Private Schools Association.

The association members will first go on hunger strike on October 22 across the state and still if the government does not listen to our demands then we will be forced to take to streets and protest against the government at tehsil and block level, he added.

Informing the media about their demands, Singh said that the state government hasn’t released their funds related to Right to Education since 2011. It should be released immediately. The affiliation inspection of schools with MP Board should be done every five years instead of making it an annual event.

“Government has unlocked almost all operations barring schools. The authorities should also allow schools to reopen with standard operating procedures for coronavirus,” said president of the association.