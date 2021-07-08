Bhopal: Private school demands reopening of schools for students of class 9-12

BHOPAL: A day after threatening to stop all online classes, the Private School Association has now demanded reopening of schools for classes 9-12. The association has assured that the schools will follow all the Covid-SOPs while conducting offline classes.

The association on Wednesday had decided to stop all online classes from July 12 indefinitely, if their eight-point charter of demands were not met. The decision had come following the announcement of the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan that there will be no hike in the school fee.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, the vice president of the Association of Un-Aided Schools, Vini Raj Modi said schools continue to remain shut even as restrictions have been removed from all other sectors. Seeking an economic package from the government, Modi said that the schools were not given any kind of relief, while financial aid was declared for other sectors.

Schools are closed for months but we are paying EMIs for school buses besides paying salaries to the school staff including teachers and non-academic staff, said Modi.