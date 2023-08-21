Bhopal: Private Data Of 687 Bhopalites Compromised In Past Seven Months

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Private data of as many as 687 persons were hacked by the cyber crooks in the last seven months, reveals the data of district cyber crime cell. The cyber cheats have gone on the lam, owing to the obsolete equipment at the cyber forensic laboratory, and the absence of premium features in their software. Senior officials of the district cyber crime cell expressed concern over more and more people falling prey to cell phone hackers and their private data such as photos, videos, contacts and other crucial information being at stake.

They have apprised of sundry measures to safeguard the private data stored by people in telecommunication devices such as cell phones, tablets and laptops. Assistant commissioner of police (Cyber crime), Sujeet Tiwari, told Free Press that using the internet over open Wi-fi networks is the biggest folly people can commit. The most vulnerable data which is the most sought after by the cyber hackers are the gallery photos and videos. The latest cell phones have an inbuilt feature named the private folder, where one can store all sensitive photos, videos and protect it using biometrics or a strong password, which is different from the phone lock screen password, he suggested. The officer listed the names of sundry applications such as “Photo Vault, Keep Safe and LockMyPics”, which can be installed on the cell phone and tablets to keep the photos and videos hidden, and away from the hands of the cyber hackers.