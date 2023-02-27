Bhopal: Private company employee booked for duping neighbour of Rs 2.2 lakh

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Kolar police have registered a case of fraud against a man for duping his neighbour of Rs 2.2 lakh, the police said on Monday.

Investigating officer Shailendra Singh said that the complainant Parmal Singh Kansana, a resident of Sankhedi, who operates a dairy near his house, approached police on Sunday. He said that in July 2022, his neighbour Saurabh Singh Parihar, a private company employee, offered him a job in his company.

He told Kansana to add as many members as possible after which he would get a commission of 15 to 20 per cent on each member. Parihar also sought an investment sum of Rs 2.2 lakh from Kansana. Kansana complied and transferred the amount to him in the online mode.

Kansana then began approaching other people to work under him, a few months after which he asked for increased return of investment from Parihar. Parihar, however, began making flimsy excuses and stopped responding. Kansana approached Kolar police and lodged a complaint against Parihar.