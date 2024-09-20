 Bhopal: Private Bank Employee Arrested For Extorting ₹6.5Lakh From 56-Year-Old Man & Threatening To Make His Obscene Video Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Private Bank Employee Arrested For Extorting ₹6.5Lakh From 56-Year-Old Man & Threatening To Make His Obscene Video Viral

Bhopal: Private Bank Employee Arrested For Extorting ₹6.5Lakh From 56-Year-Old Man & Threatening To Make His Obscene Video Viral

The accused, along with his gang, set up his video call with a woman and blackmailed him to circulate their obscene screen-recording on social media.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 20, 2024, 01:16 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Crime: Engineer Falls Prey To Sextortion, Loses ₹1 Lakh In Kanjurmarg | Photo: Representational pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A private bank employee was arrested for allegedly extorting Rs 6.5 lakh from a 56-year-old man in Bhopal on Friday. The accused, along with his gang, set up his video call with a woman and blackmailed him to circulate their obscene screen-recording on social media.

One of the accused had posed as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of the Delhi cyber cell to threaten the accused.

Read Also
Bhopal's KG Student Rape: Accused Teacher Watched Porn Before Crime; Hundreds Of Child Pornography...
article-image

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Akhil Patel told the Free Press that the arrested accused has been identified as Asif Khan, a resident of the Hanumanganj area. He added that Khan is a relationship manager at a private bank in the city.

Shedding light on the details of the case, DCP Patel said that the man who was duped is aged 56 and is a factory employee in the Maida Mill area. On August 8, he had received a video call in which a woman was allegedly performing obscene acts. The caller screen-recorded the victim watching the video and sent it to him thereafter, blackmailing to circulate it on YouTube and social media.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: Nearly 10 Women Injured After Fireworks Misfire During Ganpati Visarjan In Nagpur; Video Surfaces
Maharashtra: Nearly 10 Women Injured After Fireworks Misfire During Ganpati Visarjan In Nagpur; Video Surfaces
Sensex Surges Over 1000 Points, Nifty Gains Over 1%; Indices Hit Lifehigh Mark
Sensex Surges Over 1000 Points, Nifty Gains Over 1%; Indices Hit Lifehigh Mark
Bhiwandi Communal Clash: Law & Order Now Under Control, Says New DCP; Video
Bhiwandi Communal Clash: Law & Order Now Under Control, Says New DCP; Video
Ami Trivedi QUITS Vijayendra Kumeria-Kritika Yadav Show Last Minute, Return To Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai On Cards? (Exclusive)
Ami Trivedi QUITS Vijayendra Kumeria-Kritika Yadav Show Last Minute, Return To Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai On Cards? (Exclusive)

On the same pretext, he made the victim transfer Rs 6.5 lakh to various bank accounts in Bhopal and Punjab. The victim approached the cyber cell on September 13, lodging a police complaint. Officials said that a hunt is on for the other accused.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Private Bank Employee Arrested For Extorting ₹6.5Lakh From 56-Year-Old Man & Threatening...

Bhopal: Private Bank Employee Arrested For Extorting ₹6.5Lakh From 56-Year-Old Man & Threatening...

WATCH: ‘Gau Mata Should Be Removed From Animal Category,' Demands Jyotirmath's Shankaracharya...

WATCH: ‘Gau Mata Should Be Removed From Animal Category,' Demands Jyotirmath's Shankaracharya...

'Does Congress Have Ties With Pakistan?' MP CM Mohan Yadav After Pak Defence Minister Backs...

'Does Congress Have Ties With Pakistan?' MP CM Mohan Yadav After Pak Defence Minister Backs...

DAVV Convocation 2024: 'Ahilyabai A Shining Example Of Women Empowerment' Says President Droupadi...

DAVV Convocation 2024: 'Ahilyabai A Shining Example Of Women Empowerment' Says President Droupadi...

Madhya Pradesh: Retired Income Tax Officer Arrested For Assaulting Minor In Harda

Madhya Pradesh: Retired Income Tax Officer Arrested For Assaulting Minor In Harda