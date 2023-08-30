Bhopal: Prisoners At Central Jail Celebrate Raksha Bandhan

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Like every year, sisters of prisoners lodged in Central Jail tied rakhis to their brothers on Raksha Bandhan on Wednesday, the jail officials said. The celebrations at jail began at 9 am and continued till 5 pm.

Jail Superintendent Rakesh Bhangre told Free Press that Rakhi celebrations at the jail were not carried out according to muhurat (auspicious moment) and were held according to the rules decided by the administration. The administration had directed to hold celebrations from 9 am to 5 pm on Wednesday, after which sisters of prisoners began visiting them, exchanged warm wishes and hugs, and tied Rakhi to them.

In return, the prisoners handed over the money, which they had earned by working at the jail. Tableaus had also been place in the jail premises, in wake of the celebrations.

SP Bhangre said that security arrangements were beefed up at the jail to ensure that no prohibited items were brought inside the jail by visitors from outside.