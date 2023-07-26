 Bhopal: Primary Teacher Held For Stalking, Molesting Student
Bhopal: Primary Teacher Held For Stalking, Molesting Student

A primary teacher of a government school in Khejda Ghat was arrested on Tuesday for stalking his class VIII student.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, July 26, 2023, 12:51 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Primary Teacher Held For Stalking, Molesting Student | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Berasia police station in-charge said that the girl was aged 14 years. On Tuesday, when she was returning home, the accused tried to harass her.

The accused identified as Raghuveer Singh Malviya had indulged in the same act sometime back. At that time, the girl had kept quiet as she feared that her parents would withdraw her from school after coming to know about it.

He said that the teacher used to force the girl to stay back in school while allowing others to go home. After Malviya tried to molest the girl on Tuesday, she went back and informed her parents, who later filed a complaint with the police.

The police registered the case under section 354, 506 of IPC and sections of POCSO Act and have arrested the accused teacher.

article-image
