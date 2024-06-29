 Bhopal: ‘Presumption That Women Are Each Other’s Enemies Is Incorrect’
Bhopal: ‘Presumption That Women Are Each Other’s Enemies Is Incorrect’

Supporting each other is crucial to prevent any form of violence or harm against women or others,” she added.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 29, 2024, 10:55 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): IG Himani Khanna, said ‘Often it is assumed that women are each other’s enemies bit this presumption is incorrect. Most women endure some form of harassment. “Women from different backgrounds are victims of domestic violence and other forms of abuse. Supporting each other is crucial to prevent any form of violence or harm against women or others,” she added.

Khanna was speaking in an event, organised by Madhya Pradesh Police, Bhopal Police Commissionerate and Uday Social Development Society, which jointly observed the Foundation Day of Nyay Choupal/Shakti Samiti, a forum for women victims of domestic violence to have access to justice at the Central Sanskrit University in the city on Friday. Special guests included Vineet Kapoor, DIG Community Policing, Amrit Lal Meena, AIG Community Policing; Nidhi Saxena, ACP Women’s Safety; and Rajneesh Kashyap, ACP Misrod Division.

Kapoor highlighted Uday’s contribution. Community women using the URJA desk are actively participating in solving the issues even by visiting One-Stop Crisis Centre. Besides, women survivors shared their success case stories who hail from various slums. Felicitation ceremony was also held.

