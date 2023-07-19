Bhopal: President Honours MP With ‘Bhoomi Samman-2023’

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): President Draupadi Murmu has honoured secretary of revenue and deputy commissioner, Sanjay Goyal and collectors of 15 districts with “Bhoomi Samman, 2023” for doing outstanding work in land management.

The secretaries of nine states and 68 collectors were given the award at a function organized by the Union Rural Development Ministry at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

Goyal and additional secretary Chandrashekhar Valimbe along with their team received the honour on behalf of the MP government.

In digital India land records and its modernisation, MP got the first position among all states and districts.

Agar Malwa, Alirajpur, Anuppur, Bhopal, Guna, Harda, Indore, Khargone, Neemuch, Sidhi, Singrauli, Tikamgarh, Ujjain, Umaria and Vidisha were also honoured.

Joint collector Rajendra Singh Raghuwanshi received the honour on behalf of Agar-Malwa.

On the other hand, additional collector Anupama Ninama took the honour of Alirajpur.

Similarly, collector of Anuppur Ashish Vashistha got the honour on behalf of the district.

The additional collector of Bhopal Maya Awasthi received the award. Guna collector Frank Noble A got the award. Collector Rishi Garg received the award meant for Harda.

Similarly, collector of Indore Ilayaraja T took award on behalf of the district. Deputy collector Pratap Kumar Agasiya got the award of Khargone.

On the other hand, additional collector Neha Meena received the award of Neemuch.

The collector Saket Malviya took the award on behalf of Sidhi.

Deputy collector Rishi Pawar received the award of Singrauli.

Joint collector Sanjay Kumar Jain took the award of Timakgarh.

Collector of Ujjain Kumar Porushottam received the award for the district. Similarly, collector Umashankar Bhargava received the award of Vidisha, and superintendent of land records Satish Soni took the award of Umaria.

