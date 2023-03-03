Bhopal: President Droupadi Murmu inaugurates 7th Dharma-Dhamma Conference

President Murmu | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): President Droupadi Murmu said that religion occupies a significant place in Indian tradition, social arrangement and political activities since ancient times. After Independence, there is explicit impression of Dharma and Dhamma on democratic arrangement as well. The national emblem has been taken from Ashoka pillar of Sarnath. The national flag is adorned with Dharma Chakra.

She was speaking after inaugurating the 7th International Dharma-Dhamma Conference organised by Sanchi University of Buddhist Indic Studies (Raisen) and India Foundation at Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre in the state capital on Friday.

She said for scholars, there are different schools of philosophy. But mystics of the world speak the same language. When realised souls decided to become compassionate teachers or gurus, their traditions came into existence. Many such traditions have originated from India and have been flourishing across the globe. These traditions are based on philosophies that did not spring merely intellectual exercises. These philosophies are based on the actual experiences of the realised souls who are seekers of the ultimate truth and had realised it for themselves.

Talking about the great souls of India like Maharishi Patanjali, Lord Buddha, Guru Nanak, she said they have also shown the path to overcome sorrow. Lord Buddha showed the Ashtangik Marg.

Emphasising that the entire humanity rests on religion, she spoke about eastern humanism concept. She said eastern humanism believes that blind impulses lead to individual fights and even wars between countries. When India speaks about World is One Family then it proclaims its commitment to eastern humanism.

She further added that Mahatma Gandhi carried forward the non-violence message of Buddhism. She also informed that Rashtrapati Bhawan’s main room encompasses a 1500-year old idol of Buddha. The Rashtrapati Bhawan also adorns many art forms related to Buddhism.

‘The great banyan tree of Indian spirituality has its roots in India and its branches and vines are spread all over the world, The delegates of this convention are messengers of eastern humanism which forms the core of all the major schools of Indian philosophy,’ she said. Governor Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan were present on this occasion.