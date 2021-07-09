Bhopal: Prepare reservation roster and fill up the vacancies, instructs Governor

BHOPAL: Governor Mangubhai Patel on Friday said that top priority should be given to the reservation roster. Vacant posts should be filled once the reservation roster is ready, he instructed.

The Governor instructed this during a meeting with Anupam Rajan, Principal Secretary Higher Education, at Raj Bhavan.

The Higher Education Department should hold discussion about the roster with the vice chancellors of all the universities and if needed, advice of legal experts may be sought, the Governor said. After finalising the roster, the process of filling up posts should be started, he said.

Governor Patel said that Covid -19 vaccine must be administered to all the staff of government and private universities mandatorily. Vaccination of students of government and private universities should be ensured in the shortest possible time for which necessary arrangements should be made. He said that along with the conduct of examinations according to the academic calendar by the university, the examination results must also be declared on time.

Patel also sought information about the construction works going on in the universities. He said that the construction of the sanctioned works should be completed within the time limit. Along with the building approval, budget provision should also be made according to the construction requirement. Due to non-availability of land, the pending works should be resolved soon in coordination with the district administration.

Pay special attention to the quality and time-limit of the construction works,†Patel said. He asked to make appropriate arrangements and form monitoring committees to review the progress of the work. The quality of construction and timeliness of duration should be ensured by regular monitoring of the work by the committees. He said that pending clauses of financial management and audit of universities should be reviewed regularly so that there are no irregularities in financial management.