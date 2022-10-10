Bhopal: Prepare list of corrupt officials and don’t post them on field duty, CM directs officials

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan directed the officials of the police department to prepare a list of corrupt officials and personnel and not to post them on field duty.

Chouhan said, “The state government is committed to providing a clean and corruption-free administration to the people of the state.”

His instructions came during a review meeting called by him on Monday morning following a special drive launched by the police force against drug addiction, sale of illicit liquor etc.

He said a list of corrupt officials should be prepared and it should be ensured that such people were not given field posting. Action should be taken by EOW against the officers and employees of the police administration on receiving complaints of favouritism and corruption.

The CM’s instructions on corrupt officials come close on the heels of suspension of a town inspector of crime branch of police in Indore who was allegedly involved in several shabby dealings related to land disputes.

The action against the TI who was supposed to be choice of a minster came after the CM came to know about his activities during his Indore visit and expressed annoyance over working of such officers in public.

Director General of Police (DGP) Sudhir Saxena, additional director general (ADG) Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Ajay Sharma and other senior officers were present at the meeting held at the CM’s residence office.

Chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, additional chief secretary (ACS) Home Dr Rajesh Rajoura and officers of police administration of all divisions and districts attended the meeting virtually.

Chouhan said, “It is necessary to attack the roots of illegal drug trade to save the society. Destroy such criminals. No one can be allowed to consume alcohol in the open, indulge in hooliganism and drive a vehicle.”

He said the police administration deserved applause and greetings for the effective action taken on illegal drug trade in the last two days. “This is a holy campaign. Action against illegal drug activities should continue.”

He said, “Drug dealers and mafia will not be released under any circumstances. It is our resolve.”

Action against Hookah bars

DGP informed CM that all hookah bars had been closed in the state. Action was taken particularly in Indore, Bhopal and Gwalior. In the last two days, 189 cases were registered under the NDPS Act. As many 2,589 cases were registered related to illicit liquor while 16,600 litres of illicit liquor was confiscated. As many as 163 cases on smoking in public places, 335 of drinking liquor at public places and 200 cases of driving under the influence of alcohol had been registered. Raids had been conducted at 1,700 suspicious places related to drug trafficking and 2,486 related to illicit liquor.

