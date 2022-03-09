Bhopal: Prepare curriculum for online education platforms

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel has said that universities should prepare curriculum for online educational platforms, which will equip students with necessary skills and knowledge.

He was addressing the inaugural session of workshop organised by Madhya Pradesh Bhoj Open University on preparation of NAAC online from Raj Bhavan.

Patel said that distance education was an effective means of increasing access to low-cost quality education in a vast land area like Madhya Pradesh.

He said educational institutions should be launch pads for students to enable them to touch the infinite heights of life. He expressed hope that the workshop would be successful in helping participants to adopt positive attitude in life.

Vice Chancellor Jayant Sonwalkar said workshop had been organised to guide evaluation method of NAAC. He said grading of NAAC was necessary for result-oriented education. This allows organisation to evaluate its working method, education system and the efforts made for the students.

