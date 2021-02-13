Bhopal: Premium petrol price reaches Rs 100 per litre

BHOPAL: Premium petrol price crossed Rs100 per litre mark in Bhopal on Saturday. Earlier, the price crossed in Anuppur and Shahdol districts. Anuppur had price Rs 102 per litre while Shahdol had a price Rs100.49 per litre.

Ajay Singh, president of petrol pump dealers association, confirmed it stating that price of premium petrol crossed Rs 100 per litre pegged at Rs 100.04 per litre in Bhopal after Anuppur and Shahdol districts in the state. However, he attributed this hike to high VAT and cess in Madhya Pradesh. Fuel prices were revised across the country for the fifth straight day on Saturday, as the state-run Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) hiked petrol and diesel prices by 29 and 38 paise per litre respectively, Singh said adding that the practice of daily revision of fuel prices has been in effect since June 2017, before which the OMCs used to revise the prices every fortnight. The companies like IOC, Hindustan Petroleum (HP) and Bharat Petroleum (BP) determine petrol and diesel prices. This is done on the basis of fuel prices globally; if international prices rise, those in India rise too, while if the rates fall internationally, a similar effect is witnessed in India.