BHOPAL: Premium petrol cost breaches Rs 100 per litre mark in state capital, its price is more in other districts

Bhopal: The cost of premium petrol crossed Rs 100 per litre in the state capital on Saturday. However, its cost in Anuppur and Shahdol districts has breached Rs 100 per litre mark. It cost Rs 102 per litre in Anupur and Rs 100.49 per litre in Shahdol district on Friday.

Bhopal Petrol Pump Dealers Association president Ajay Singh said, “In Bhopal also, premium petrol price is Rs 100.04 per litre while regular petrol price ranges from Rs 96 per litre to Rs 97 per litre in Madhya Pradesh.

According to Singh, the petrol supply is normal across the state capital.