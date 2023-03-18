 Bhopal: Prem Singh Bhadoria elected chairman of State Bar Council
Supports advocates’ indefinite strike call if HC does not withdraw order

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, March 18, 2023, 07:49 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Advocate Prem Singh Bhadoria of Gwalior has been elected chairman of State Bar Council on Saturday. A meeting of State Bar Council was convened on Saturday in Jabalpur and he was elected chairman. Besides, RK Singh Saini will remain deputy chairman while Manish Tiwari will be treasurer. Advocate Radhelal Gupta will be secretary.

After becoming chairman, he took the decision for indefinite strike after March 23 if High Court does not withdraw its administrative order making disposal of 25 pending cases mandatory in three months.

Newly elected chairman Prem Singh Bhadoria informed Free Press that in the meeting, Bar Council decided for indefinite strike from March 23 if HC does not withdraw its order making disposal of 25 pending cases mandatory in three months. However, Bhopal Bar Association already is on strike from February 22 against the HC order. They are on strike till March 19.

article-image

