FPJ-Ed: Pre-board exam to be held in ‘take home’ mode from January 20

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The school education department has issued a time-table for pre-board exams of class-10 and class-12, an official said on Tuesday.

It will be held in ‘take-home’ mode. The students will be given question papers and answer-sheets. The student will have to return it to school after writing.

According to the order issued by the school education department, the exam of class-10th will start from January 20 and will culminate on January 28th.

Similarly, the exam of class-12th will be held from January 20 to January 31.

The question papers and answer sheets will be given to students a day before the exam, the order stated.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 11:50 AM IST